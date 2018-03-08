Baby Langur born at Memphis Zoo

There's a new face at the Memphis Zoo.
Reagan, a baby langur, was born on President's day. He is the fourth Francois Langur born at the zoo in four years.
The Memphis Zoo said:
Reagan is the daughter of “Jean Grey” and “Jay Jay,” and was born on President’s Day, hence the moniker. All three family members are currently on exhibit, along with “Tanah,” “Raven,” sister “Rook,” and “Ripley.”
“Jean Grey is an excellent mother, and she has a lot of great help from the rest of the group,” said Courtney Janney, curator. “Mother and baby are doing well, and are currently on exhibit.”
François langurs are small primates that tend to live in groups of up to 12 individuals. When babies are born, they have a red and orange colored fur, which gradually darkens to black, as they get older.
