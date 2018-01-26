Baby Recall: VTech recalls infant rattles after choking hazard

VTech is recalling the Shake and Sing Elephant Rattle, investigators determine that the ears on the elephant rattles can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.
VTech has received five reports of the ears breaking off the rattle, no injures have been reported.
The rattle has been sold at Walmart, Kmart, Milis Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue. and online at Amazon.com and Zulily.com from November 2015 to November 2017.
About 280,000 units were sold.
For more information on this recall, contact the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}