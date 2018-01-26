Baby Recall: VTech recalls mobile after injury hazard

Investigators are recalling VTech Lights and Lullabies Travel Mobiles after injury hazard.
Officials told FOX13 the clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break causing the mobile to fall.
This can lead to an injury hazard to an infant in the crib.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement product.
VTech has received six reports of the clamp cracking, although no injuries have been reported.
The product was sold at Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon.com and Zulilly.com from February 2017 through November 2017 for about $25.
About 37,000 units were sold.
For more information, contact the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
