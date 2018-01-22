Bar Louie leaving Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bar Louie will soon leave Overton Square, according to Loeb Properties.
Loeb Properties released the following statement to FOX13:
"We have come to an agreement with Bar Louie that will free up space for great new restaurants to come to Overton Square, and are interested in exploring fine dining concepts among others. Space at The Square is at a premium, and we have already have several options to explore. We're excited for the new projects already slated to come online in 2018, including hopdoddy, Chipotle's opening, and boutique hotel."
The bar and restaurant located at 2125 Madison Avenue is still finalizing the plans to move, but Loeb Properties said they anticipate Bar Louie to move some time this week.
