Bartlett 15-year-old missing for 20 days

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for 20 days.
William Elliott Lewis was last seen leaving his residence located on Galaxie Street in Bartlett on February 1, 2018.
Officials said the teen is commonly referred to as Elliot. He has been entered into the NCIC as a runaway.
If you have any information about Lewis' whereabouts, you are urged to contact 901-385-5555.
