BBB warns of job offer scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a job offer scam.

Able Express Courier Service is a local delivery service. Over the past month, the company received calls from multiple people who received job offer emails. One major problem, Able Express was not sending out the emails.

Christopher Duty owns the delivery service.

“If someone was contacted by email about a job with Able Express Courier Service, it is a scam,” Duty told BBB. “We do not hire out of state nor over the internet. We do not do package forwarding, and there is neither a Mike nor a Monica at Able,” Duty said.

The scammers went as far as to set up a fake website, however, it looks professional.

If you received an email with the website ablecs.biz, it is fake.

“Crooks often hijack a legitimate company’s name, using its reputation as a trustworthy front to operate their scam,” said Randy Hutchinson, BBB of the Mid-South president. “In this case, they hijacked the BBB logo as well,” Hutchinson said.

The BBB issued a statement which says in part:

People who have been contacted by this fake company should file a scam report at bbb.org/scamtracker to help warn others. Victim information is not made public on BBB scam tracker reports.

Victims who have received and reshipped packages for this company should file a mail fraud complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov/contactUs/filecomplaint.aspx.



BBB Tips for Job Seekers:



• A job search site may be legitimate, some job offers listed on it may not be. Scammers advertise jobs where legitimate employers do, including online and in newspapers. Report phony job offers to the job search site.

• Posting your resume online may result in your email inbox being flooded with phony job offers. Scammers are counting on the unemployed to anxiously respond to emails that purport to offer them a position that’s been specially selected for them.

• Never pay for the promise of a job. If a potential employer asks you to pay a fee for certification, training materials, or other expenses, that may be a red flag that the job isn’t legitimate.

• Be wary of giving out personal or financial information when applying for a job. Legitimate employers only need your social security number when they are extending you an offer of employment. Putting it on every application you fill out could lead to identity theft.

• Beware of job descriptions that are vague or offer high pay for little work.

• Check out the company at bbb.org.

• Search for the company online. Visit their official website to see if the job is posted there. Check their BBB report for any information indicating that the company has been the victim of a scam.



BBB Tips for Businesses Targeted by Business Identity Theft:



• Contact your local law enforcement authorities if you believe your company’s identity has been compromised.

• Contact your financial institution if you suspect that your account has been compromised. This will limit any further unauthorized transactions on your account. You may need to close the compromised account and open a new one.

• If you suspect your company’s name is attached to phony emails floating around the web, contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

• Get the word out. Let the public know fraudsters are posing as your business. It could be as simple as posting a brief warning on your company’s website or Facebook page or alerting the media.

• And, as always, contact the Better Business Bureau at 901-759-1300 or 800-222-8754 or email us at info@bbbmidsouth.org. We can help spread the word to consumers and businesses.







