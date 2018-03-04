  • Beautiful weekend, but chilly nights ahead in the Mid-South

    Good Morning,

    A chilly start this morning, grab the jacket before heading out….

    But milder temps are in store for the afternoon..

    A beautiful afternoon with rain moving in tonight…

    Rain chances increasing into Monday, so have the umbrella on standby..

    Slightly cooler Tuesday, but a reinforcing cold front drops temperatures to 50° on Wednesday.

    Warming as we head into the weekend, but another system brings rain chances back into the forecast by Saturday.

