Beautiful weekend, but chilly nights ahead in the Mid-South

Good Morning,
A chilly start this morning, grab the jacket before heading out….
But milder temps are in store for the afternoon..
A beautiful afternoon with rain moving in tonight…
Rain chances increasing into Monday, so have the umbrella on standby..
Slightly cooler Tuesday, but a reinforcing cold front drops temperatures to 50° on Wednesday.
Warming as we head into the weekend, but another system brings rain chances back into the forecast by Saturday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}