Beautiful weekend, but chilly nights ahead

Waking up to chilly temperatures across the Mid-South, but milder temps ahead for the afternoon.
Chilly temps for the evening – so you’ll need the jacket for any late night plans.
A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with temps warming to 65°.
Scattered showers move in overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front.
Staying dry and cooler (50s) through next Friday.
