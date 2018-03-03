  • Beautiful weekend, but chilly nights ahead

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    Waking up to chilly temperatures across the Mid-South, but milder temps ahead for the afternoon.

    Chilly temps for the evening – so you’ll need the jacket for any late night plans.

    A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, with temps warming to 65°.

    Scattered showers move in overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front.

    Staying dry and cooler (50s) through next Friday.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories