Big plans coming to the The Memphis Cook Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is gearing up for something they say is, “more than an expansion.”
People across the city can expect big changes to come to the The Memphis Cook Convention.
Documents describing the renovation say:
“This transformation of the Memphis Convention Center adds modern amenities while taking advantage of the building's downtown location and views of the Mississippi River.”
The project should cost about $175 million. Officials go on to say this will be no cost to taxpayers.
This development will be paid for through hotel/motel taxes and money from the Downtown Tourism Development Zone.
This document shows a deeper look at the stunning views and breakout rooms.
The convention center and Cannon Center will remain open and continue to host events throughout the construction project.
FOX13's Jim Spiewak is digging deeper into the renovations. See a closer look at this story tonight.
