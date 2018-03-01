0 Bill to eliminate high school diploma requirement for cosmetologist discussed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Nashville discussed a bill Wednesday that will eliminate the high school diploma requirement for cosmetologist and barbers to become instructors in hair schools.

Right now, as it stands, if you didn’t finish high school you can’t get a cosmetology license.

A law maker from Memphis says that’s not fair and it’s keeping people who have a passion for cosmetology from starting a career.

Licensed cosmetologists in Tennessee must have at least a high school degree.

“If your school receives financial aid and you don’t have a high school diploma you are not allowed to go to those schools,” Tameka Turner, natural hair instructor.

Tameka Turner owns the Institute of Beauty in Bartlett.

The school has licensed more than 300 people in two years in the profession of natural hair.

Turner said because her school is not a Title Four school that accepts government funding, people who do not have high school diplomas can attend.

“We are allowed by the state with a 10th grade education to get their license as long as they are 16 years are older,” said Turner.

“We don’t feel like a GED or a high school diploma is necessary to go into school to learn how to be a barber, hair stylist, or cosmetologist,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) Memphis.

Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis has been in on discussion of the bill for months.

He said so many people in Memphis have been turned around from cosmetology schools for not having a high school diploma or GED. He said the move will allow people to get moving in the direction of beginning a career.

Turner and other hair specialist believe the move will also allow an avenue of new entrepreneurs in Memphis.

The vote to remove the high school requirement has been pushed to next week.

Another topic on hand dealing with hair was ending the requirement for natural hair stylist to be licensed. That debate was also put on standby for next week.

