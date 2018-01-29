Billy Turner, man charged in Lorenzen Wright murder due in court Monday morning

The man charged in the murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright is set to be back in court Monday Morning.
Police said Wright's ex-wife Sherra recruited Turner to carry out the murder.
MPD said Sherra Wright-Robinson was indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first-degree & first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.
>> Sherra Wright makes long-awaited first court appearance in Memphis
The former NBA star was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day, police received a phone call from Lorenzen Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The then 34-year-old was shot multiple times.
Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9th of this year.
Billy R. Turner, 46, was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.
FOX13 will have a crew inside the court room today to bring you the latest on this developing story.
