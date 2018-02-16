'Black Panther' actress makes school appearance in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An actress from the Marvel hit Black Panther plans to make an appearance at Grandview Heights Middle School at 2:45 Friday.
RELATED: Mid-South connection to Marvel Studios "Black Panther"
Carrie Bernans plays Dora Milije in the new hit movie. She's an actor trained in martial arts, stunts, and body movement in addition to theater, according to IMDb.
RELATED: The women of 'Black Panther' take center stage
Bernans also ran track at the University of Memphis.
IMDb further states the actress grew up poor to a single parent teenage mother.
She moved place to place in her childhood, but that didn't hold her back.
She performed in plays, danced in dance recitals, and competed in track and field throughout her early teenage years.
See a full report on Carrie Bernans visit to the Bluff City, tonight on FOX13 News.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will
- Memphis mother kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to commit forgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}