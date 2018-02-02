Blinds recalled due to strangulation hazard

Multiple brands of privacy blinds are being recalled because they can potentially cause a strangulation hazard to children.
According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, Hunter Douglas is recalling custom-made Luminette privacy sheer blinds and generic sheer blinds with the combination wand cord sold in white.
The product was also sold under the following other brands and names:
- Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers
- Alta Shadings
- Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings
- Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings
- Luxaflex
- MyBlinds Shadings
- Smith & Noble
- Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse
- Vista Shadings
There have been 11 reports of broken cord restraints, however, no injuries have been reported.
