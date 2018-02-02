  • Blinds recalled due to strangulation hazard

    By: Joshua Tucker

    Multiple brands of privacy blinds are being recalled because they can potentially cause a strangulation hazard to children. 

    According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, Hunter Douglas is recalling custom-made Luminette privacy sheer blinds and generic sheer blinds with the combination wand cord sold in white. 

    The product was also sold under the following other brands and names: 

    • Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers
    • Alta Shadings
    • Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings
    • Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings
    • Luxaflex
    • MyBlinds Shadings
    • Smith & Noble
    • Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse
    • Vista Shadings

    There have been 11 reports of broken cord restraints, however, no injuries have been reported. 

     

