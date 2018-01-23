Blood shortage reaches critical level, Red Cross in need of donations

The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
The organization said with recent winter weather, combined with seasonal flu, led to numerous donation cancelations.
More than 550 blood drives were forced to cancel due to winter weather – meaning 16,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month. Widespread flu around the area has also led to low turnout at drives that have been held.
“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” Joe Zydlo, external communications manager, Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region, said in a release. “Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”
To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, you can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There are upcoming blood drives in DeSoto and Shelby County. The information is below:
DeSoto County
Olive Branch
- 2/9/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewisburg High School, 1755 Craft Road
- 2/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Homer Skelton Ford, 6950 Hanna Cove
Shelby County
Collierville
- 2/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bumpus Harley Davidson, 325 S. Byhalia Road
Memphis
- 2/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Memphis Fire Services, 65 South Front Street
