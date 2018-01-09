Blytheville family wants answers in son's murder

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Blytheville, Arkansas family is demanding answers from the Blytheville Police Department after their son was killed a day before Christmas.

Pastor Jay Slaughter and his wife said their Christmas was ruined after receiving tragic news.

“'Mr. Slaughter, we have discovered your son’s body,'” Slaughter said.

Their 21-year-old son Josh was murdered December 24th in Blytheville.

Blytheville police told FOX13 Josh was the ninth and final person to be killed in their city in 2017

“It’s been extremely hard but not so painful that we have lost focus. What we realize is that we are the latest inductees to this sad fraternity,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter says at this point, closure is the most important thing to him and his family.

Slaughter told FOX13 since his son’s death, he has been to the Blytheville Police Department every day to be updated.

“I can’t hear anything that is any different from what we already know, there have been no epiphanies,” Slaughter said.

According to numbers given to FOX13 by the Blytheville Police Department, it shows out of nine homicides in 2017 five of them have been closed.

That equals a more than 50-percent solve rate for last year.

However, Slaughter still feels the department is not equipped to tackle the violence in their community.

“They are undermanned, under staffed, and frankly can’t keep up with the volume of murders that are taking place,” Slaughter said.

Investigators told FOX13 since Josh’s death, there have been several shootings they are investigating that may be retaliation.

“We are going to need state help. We will need federal help. We are going to have to have an intervention,” Slaughter said.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told FOX13 Josh Slaughter’s homicide is an ongoing investigation.

