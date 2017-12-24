Body found dead in Somerville, Tennessee

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - A body was found dead in Somerville, Tennessee Sunday evening.
According to the TBI, the body was found in the 300 block of West Market Street.
TBI released the following statement regarding the body being found.
It reads as follows:
At the request of the 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI is conducting a death investigation in Somerville, TN.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
TBI has not confirmed who the body is yet, and how that person died.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, so check back for updates once we learn more.
