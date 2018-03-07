Body found off Mid-South Highway identified

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found off Highway-51 in Atoka.
The Atoka Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Police: Grandmother arrested for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail
- Man shows off on social media, ends up target of major bust
- Missing dog, held for ransom, found shot to death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Stephen McNair. McNair's body was struck by a car, police say. The body was found near Highway Tracy road and Highway 51. Investigators were flying a drone over the scene. FOX13 saw multiple evidence markers on the road and saw one investigator pick up a shoe from the roadside.
McNair was a father of four.
The police chief told FOX13 the case is progressing rapidly.
Megan Graham works down the street from where McNair was hit.
"Oh, it's crazy, you don't ever hear about stuff like that. Not in Tipton County," Graham said.
Police told us they have developed a person of interest, but no charges have been filed in the case. Martha Knight lives in Atoka and told us she is in shock.
"My heart just broke. It's so sad they get hit and left there and nobody helps them, it's heartbreaking," Knight said.
The Atoka Police Chief told us he will not comment on the case as it is still developing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}