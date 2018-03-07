Body found off Mid-South Highway

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found off Highway-51 in Atoka.
The Atoka Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the victim.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
