Boil-water notice issued for North Mississippi town

OXFORD, Miss. - The City of Oxford has issued a Self-Imposed Precautionary Boil-Water Notice for customers in Oxford, Mississippi. This notice includes those outside of city limits.
The notice is following a water main break near Highway 6.
The City of Oxford Water System said this does not affect the University of Mississippi or other private water associations. The advisory is not expected to be lifted until Tuesday.
Click here for an interactive map of the areas affected.
