Bomb squad dispatched to home where MPD officer stabbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a Memphis police officer was stabbed in East Memphis Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrington.
Officials said one man was reportedly combative and armed with a knife. While attempting to detain the mental health consumer, one MPD officer was stabbed.
Initial reports from police said the officer was transported in critical condition, but he is now in stable condition. Director Michael Rallings said the officer is in good spirits.The suspect is now in police custody.
Prelim. Info: Officers responded to an armed mental consumer @ 3230 Carrington where 1 male was reportedly combative and armed w/ a knife. While attempting to detain the male, 1 MPD officer was stabbed. The officer was xported in critical condition. The suspect is in custody.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 31, 2018
