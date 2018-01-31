  • Bomb squad dispatched to home where MPD officer stabbed

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a Memphis police officer was stabbed in East Memphis Tuesday evening.

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrington. 

    Officials said one man was reportedly combative and armed with a knife. While attempting to detain the mental health consumer, one MPD officer was stabbed.

    Initial reports from police said the officer was transported in critical condition, but he is now in stable condition. Director Michael Rallings said the officer is in good spirits.The suspect is now in police custody.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: