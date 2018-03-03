0 Bond company faces fourth lawsuit in two weeks with same allegations



MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the fourth time in the last 10 days, a bond company faces allegations it falsified notary documents to cheat people out of money.

That’s according to two new lawsuits filed in federal court. Matt Jones of Memphis Area Legal Services represents the clients in all four suits.

They all claim Memphis Bonding Company falsifies notary stamps and signatures after the client signs paperwork they are told has no financial obligation.

The suits claim the bond company then uses those forms to get a lien on the house.

In the most recent suits, the bond company wants $4,000 and $4,100 to remove the lien.

“I'm getting a lot of phone calls, people who claim that they never knew that there was a lien on their house,” Jones said.

One of the suits Jones filed on Thursday claims a bond agent asked victim, Glenn Ray, to come to a gas station parking lot to sign paperwork, “to give away their house to sign their house away to be held by Memphis Bonding Company,” Jones adds.

Looking closer at the forms, Ray’s name is backwards, reading Ray Glenn.

A glaring detail Jones says his client would have noticed if signed in front of a notary, which is the key to the entire transaction.

“On the document that purportedly signs away his house, his name is written as Ray Glenn and the notary who stamped this wrote Ray Glenn so they didn't even know his name,” said Jones.

For the third time in 10 days, I went to Memphis Bonding Company to ask them about it.

I saw cars parked in the employee spots, but unlike the last two times the door was locked.

There was at least one female employee inside. She saw us and never came to the door.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 'no comment' when I asked if they are investigating?

Jones said he’s meeting with a person in Mississippi next week, who claims this might have happened going back 10 years.

The Department of Commerce and Insurance licenses bail bond companies, but County courts regulate them.

A 2016 court order forced Memphis Bonding Company to stop writing new business, but they are allowed to collect.

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.