Bonnaroo 2018 lineup released: Eminem, The Killers, and more

Music festival lovers rejoice.
The 2018 Bonnaroo 2018 line up is here.
Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018
Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!
Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW
All ticket types, including general and weekend passes, will be available on Friday, Jan. 12.
Click here for the official Bonnaroo website for more information.
If you can not pay the full price of the ticket(s) up front, there is a layaway payment plan available as well.
