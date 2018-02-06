Breaking the cycle of poverty: How the brain can impact the less fortunate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In many cities across the country, people are breaking the cycle of poverty, but not in Memphis. A connection between poverty and the brain helps explain why.
Doctors are able to rewire a person’s brain to help them better function in society.
The part of the brain to retrain is called the executive function. That allows a person to multi-task and communicate. Beth Babcock, PhD is one of the pioneers in the research.
She says the results of her training program can be seen in less than one year.
“The stresses associated with poverty actually make it harder for the brain to do the work that it has to do to manage complex problems and organize and persist in the face of challenges,” said Babcock.
