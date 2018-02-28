  • Brighton High School briefly placed on lockdown after reports of someone with gun in school

    The lockdown has been lifted.

    Brighton High School is currently on lockdown. 

    According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, there were reports of someone with a gun. 

    It is unclear if it is a credible threat, but Tipton County and Brighton Police are investigating. 

    According to the sheriff's office, there are 'several units and a gun sniffing dog on scene." 

    Parents are currently being notified. 

