Brighton High School briefly placed on lockdown after reports of someone with gun in school

UPDATE:
The lockdown has been lifted.
---
Brighton High School is currently on lockdown.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, there were reports of someone with a gun.
It is unclear if it is a credible threat, but Tipton County and Brighton Police are investigating.
According to the sheriff's office, there are 'several units and a gun sniffing dog on scene."
Parents are currently being notified.
