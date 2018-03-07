  • Burlison Town Recorder arrested and charged

    TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Burlison Town Recorder has been arrested and charged. 

    Andrea Lynn Hopkins, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Tipton County. She is charged with "Theft Under $1,000 dollars" and "3 Counts of Official Misconduct."

    The Tipton County Sheriff's Office could not comment on the charges. The state Comptroller's office will release the details of the investigation Wednesday morning.

