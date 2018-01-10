  • Bus caught fire on I-40 at Covington Pike

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned a bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon. 

    Flames ignited as the bus was driving on Interstate 40 near Covington Pike. Traffic is delayed with two lanes closed.

    The fire is now under control and no one was injured, according to Memphis Fire Department.

