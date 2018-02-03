0 Businesses in Cooper Young join Shelby County anti-trespassing program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From drug deals and petty theft to loitering and trespassing, business owners in one Memphis neighborhood are sending a message that crime is not welcome at their storefronts.

More than a dozen members of the Cooper Young Business Association signed up for an anti-trespassing program organized by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Neal Oldham, a prosecutor for the DA’s office, said the initiative was organized last year, and modeled after a similar program that’s available for owners of apartment complexes.

“If you're just going to hangout and bother people who are trying to go there and spend money or commit crimes then you're not welcome,” Oldham told FOX13.

“We hope to be proactive instead of reactive to crime,” Oldham continued. “Hopefully this serves as a deterrent. People know if they come here and trespass then they will be prosecuted.”

Mary Burns, who owns Java Cabana on Young Avenue, signed up for the program.

“Before when we had a problem with someone coming in - loitering, stealing tips, petty theft - we'd have to file an affidavit,” Burns explained. “Then if the person came in again, we'd have to entertain them, keep them here until police got here.”

By registering a business with the DA’s office, and placing a “No Trespassing” sign in the business’ window, police can arrest someone for loitering during the first reported offense, as opposed to a second one.

“When the police pull up, if the person doesn't move along then they can be arrested,” Oldham explained.

Oldham is working with local law enforcement to get more business owners like Burn’s on board.

“Initially I was hesitant to take the sign, because I think of this coffee shop as a safe haven for people,” Burns explained. “I don’t want to send the message that you aren’t welcome here. At the same time, as a business owner, I have a responsibility to protect the people who work here and the people who come here.”

Here’s a list of the Cooper Young businesses that are participating in the program, according to the DA’s office:

The Prop Shop on Cooper Ave

The parking lot for Café Ole, Eva Salon, and Churchill Studios at Cooper and Young

Java Cabana on Young Avenue

Albert Cook Plumping Company Inc. on Central Ave

Palladio Antiques, Palladio Interiors, and Palladio Annex on Central Ave

Palladio Garden on S. Cox Street

The Art Factory on S. Cox Street

Stone Soup Café and Market on S. Cooper Street

Memphis Metal Manufacturing Company Inc. on Tanglewood Street

Cooper Cottage School, LLC on S. Cooper Street

Palmer Brothers on S. Cooper Street

Any business owner who’s interested in the program should contact the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office at 901-222-1300.

