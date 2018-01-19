Businesses in Oxford, Mississippi can now sell alcohol until 1 a.m.

OXFORD, Miss. - Starting Friday, businesses can begin selling alcohol until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
According to Oxford City Ordinances 14-10 and 14-44, this will go into effect tonight.
The will apply to restaurants, bar and general stores.
Starting tomorrow night: Oxford City Ordinances 14-10 & 14-44 go into effect which allows businesses to sell alcohol until 1AM Monday-Saturday. This applies to both restaurants/bars and general stores. Sunday will still be 11AM-9PM. https://t.co/PPOu63Czop pic.twitter.com/edTR2PkcwX— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) January 17, 2018
The ordinance further states any business selling unopened containers of beer or light wine shall not allow the consumption of alcohol the premises where it's sold.
For more information on this ordinance, click here.
Trending stories:
- TRACKING: The BIG THAW is underway!
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to hazardous road conditions
- “She had icicles hanging off of her.” Dog rescued from icy Memphis streets needs forever home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}