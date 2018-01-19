  • Businesses in Oxford, Mississippi can now sell alcohol until 1 a.m.

    OXFORD, Miss. - Starting Friday, businesses can begin selling alcohol until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

    According to Oxford City Ordinances 14-10 and 14-44, this will go into effect tonight.

    The will apply to restaurants, bar and general stores. 

    The ordinance further states any business selling unopened containers of beer or light wine shall not allow the consumption of alcohol the premises where it's sold.

