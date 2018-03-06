Car floating in flood waters near Mississippi River

ARKANSAS - Emergency crews responded to a flooded area near the Mississippi River after a car was spotted in the water.
A boat was launched into the water, but first responders learned nobody was in the vehicle.
Deputies used the license plate to identify the owner. He said the car broke down several days ago, and he left it the area. The recent rising water from the river swept it away today.
