Car riddled with bullets on Hickory Hill, one man shot

One man is recovering after being shot in Hickory Hill.
According to police, the victim was on his way home from work and was going southbound on Hickory Hill Rd,
He told police he heard five gunshots and then realized he was hit. Police do not know any motive for the shooting, and the victim said it wasn't any road rage.
FOX13 is working to learn more on this shooting and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
