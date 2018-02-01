  • Car slams into gas station, ATM stolen

    Memphis police are investigating after a car was used as a battering ram. 

    When police arrived, debris was thrown across the Corner Grocery and Gas on the 800 East E.H. Crump. A piece of an ATM is also sitting in the parking lot. 

    Police have not released any suspect information. 

