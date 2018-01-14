Car slides into gas pump after losing control in East Memphis, pump catches on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The winter weather conditions continue to be an issue for Memphis drivers.
The latest incident happened Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Fire Department, a car slid into a gas pump located at the Exxon gas station at 3487 Poplar Ave. after losing control.
The gas pump caught on fire after the car hit it. The person driving the car fled the scene.
It took MFD 10 minutes or so to take out the fire.
Thankfully, no one was injured or transported from this incident.
