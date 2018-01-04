0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - East Memphis families are relieved no one was hurt on New Years Eve, when celebratory gunfire caused damage to cars and homes.

At least three people in an East Memphis community reported gunshot damage to their property on New Year's Eve and New Years Day, according to the Memphis Police Department’s online crime database.

One car that was damaged belonged to a 17-year-old girl who was staying overnight with a friend at a home on Barfield Road.

“It’s super scary,” Bjorn Danielson told FOX13. “These girls could have been in the car.”

Danielson said his teenage daughter and her friends were leaving his house to go to a party on Dec. 31, when one of the girls noticed her shattered window.

“When they walked out there, there was a bullet hole and the window was shattered,” Danielson said.

There were more than a dozen reports of vandalism in the East Memphis neighborhoods off of Walnut Grove Road on New Year's Eve and New Years Day. FOX13 was only to verify at least three were the result of gunshot damage.

“When police came to talk to us, he mentioned that it was happening several places all over East Memphis,” Danielson said.

Family members at the home told FOX13 they feel fortunate no one was hurt.

Reckless gunfire is not only dangerous, it also causes expensive damage to cars and homes.

John Bennett is the owner of “Excellent Roofing,” a local roof contractor in Memphis.

Unlike car damage, which most people find quickly, Bennett said bullet holes in roofs linger unnoticed.

“It’s more often we get a report there’s a leak,” Bennett explained. “When we get on the leak we discover it was caused by a bullet hole.”

Bennett said repairs can cost hundreds of dollars, and they become more expensive if the hole causes water damage inside the home.

“They’re so hot when they’re coming down, they’ll hit the roof and burn straight through the asphalt and through the wood, to create a hole in the roof,” Bennett said.

Earle Farrell, a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office condemned celebratory gunfire, which is common on holidays.

Farrell warned gunmen that they’re responsible for whatever a bullet damages, injures or kills. He added that reckless gunmen will face criminal charges if evidence leads police to them.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience,” Bennett added. “That $250 repair on the outside can multiply into a larger repair or greater issues inside the home, with having to repaint ceilings or (water damage).”

Fortunately, insurance covers most damage to cars, as was the case at the home in Barfield.

Danielson said police told him the car damage was likely celebratory gunfire from someone who could have been more than a half a mile away.

The experience was unsettling, considering the loved ones who could have been on the other side of the window.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” Danielson said. “People ought to not fire guns in the air.”

