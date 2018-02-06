0 Case of mistaken identity may have landed wrong person in jail

A case of mistaken identity? One mistake may have put an innocent man behind bars.

Family and friends of Quinton Braxton said the trouble started after someone stole Braxton’s ID, while committing crimes.

FOX13’s Marius Payton spoke with family and friends of the man who is now behind bars. They can’t believe this is happening.

Quentin Braxton and his boyfriend just returned to Memphis a week ago after living and working in Texas, but a simple traffic stop over a license plate on Saturday night has Braxton behind bars booked for a crime he said someone pretending to be him committed. It all started with this license plate.

"We were coming from my cousin's house, and they pulled us over because they said my little clear thing on my car tag was flapping," said Sherman Gaters.

Moments later, Shelby County deputies asked for the passenger's ID, his name Quinton Braxton.

"They went to the car. I guess they ran it, and pulled up a whole different person than him," Gaters said.

"We went online to see who's in jail and his face, someone else face was by his name. (With the same birthday?) Umm hum," said Renatta Miller, Quinton Braxton’s mother.

21-year-old Braxton was arrested on a warrant out of Chattanooga.

This was his mugshot from 201 Poplar.

This is the other Quinton Braxton. Same name, very different people.



"The dude was 6 feet. Quinton is only 5 feet 6 inches, and they really didn't care. They were on a mission to get someone," Gaters said.

We looked up this Quinton Braxton and found no criminal record, so we contacted Shelby County Sheriff's Office about the possibility of a mix-up. We were told flaws are in the system.

When asked if they could fingerprint both men for clarity. We were told that process is time consuming as well because fingerprints need to be sent to the TBI.

We called Hamilton County to see if they could send us a picture of the man they want behind bars for theft. We have yet to hear back. When asked if her son had ever been to Chattanooga, Braxton's mother said, “No. Not to my knowledge. No. He's been contacting us from Texas and letting us know where he is at and told us when he was gonna come here to Memphis and everything.”

The family fears Quinton's next stop is Chattanooga facing punishment for a crime he did not commit. It's something they said never should have happened.

"We quit our jobs to come here, so I could be a correctional officer, and from the looks of that, that's not happening because if this the way Shelby County act, I will not be a part of it,” said Gaters.

We have learned that Quinton Braxton is no longer at 201 Poplar.

The family fears he has been sent to Chattanooga and once there, authorities will realize they have the wrong person and then Braxton's family will be responsible for going to get him, something that would be a financial struggle.

