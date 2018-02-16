  • Caught on Camera: Two people attempt to break into a building, but it goes terribly wrong

    Updated:

    SHANGHAI JING'AN, China - What happens when you add bricks to boneheads??

    According to this surveillance video, you get a break in attempt gone hilariously wrong. 

    Police in China released video showing two suspects approaching a business. They each have what appears to be a brick in their hand.

    One threw it at the door, but the other one blew it. 

    The would be crook's mistimed throw appears to knock his accomplice out cold. 

    He now has to flee with an unconscious partner in crime. 

