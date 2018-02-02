Chainsaws recalled due to injury hazard

Chainsaws that have the potential to malfunction are being recalled.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is recalling multiple electric chainsaws because the chain brake guard can fail. This allows the tool to stay on and posing an injury hazard to users.
The chainsaws were sold at Lowe's and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from Jan. 2015 through Oct. 2017.
This recall involves Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands of cordless electric chainsaws. The recalled chainsaws have a 16 or 18-inch saw and an 80 or 82-volt lithium ion battery. “GreenworksPro,” “Greenworks Commercial,” “Kobalt,” or “Snapper” is printed on the saw blade. The model number and item number (if applicable) are printed at the top of the warning label underneath the chainsaw switch handle.
If you own one of these chainsaws, contact the company immediately.
