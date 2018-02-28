  • Chance Strong Storms and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    • Grab the umbrella and rain jacket before walking out the door .  
    • Temperatures are mild now, and will warm up to the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon.
    • Rain is likely, with stronger storms possible this afternoon south of I-40 in north MS and east AR.
    • Primary threat is damaging wind gusts. 
    • Flood WATCH still goes into effect until Thursday around noon.  
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2”-5”—especially south of I-40. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and warm conditions for Wednesday.

