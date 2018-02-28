Chance Strong Storms and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the umbrella and rain jacket before walking out the door .
- Temperatures are mild now, and will warm up to the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon.
- Rain is likely, with stronger storms possible this afternoon south of I-40 in north MS and east AR.
- Primary threat is damaging wind gusts.
- Flood WATCH still goes into effect until Thursday around noon.
- Rainfall totals will range from 2”-5”—especially south of I-40.
- Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and warm conditions for Wednesday.
