One child is dead and an adult is fighting for his or her life after being by a car in Frayser.
FOX13 learned the child was taken to Lebonheur Children's Hospital. She later died from her injuries. The other person was taken to Regional One in critical condition from the corner of Stage Road and Thomas.
The vehicle originally fled the scene, however, the driver has since been detained.
While a FOX13 crew was on the scene, they noticed police were investigating a car's back window that had at least one bullet hole. It is not clear if there is any connection to the people being struck by the car.
At 10:37 p.m. officers responded to a crash call at Stage and Thomas. An adult and child were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2018
The driver of the vehicle has been detained.
Both victims were transported critical from the scene.
The child didn't survive her injuries.
FOX13 is working to learn more information on this developing story and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
