Child rompers recalled due to choking hazard

Childrens rompers are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard threat.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Tea Collection recalled two rompers because the snaps near the neck can pop off. There have been no reports of injuries, however, they have received 5 complaints of the snaps detaching.
The recall says,
"This recall involves two styles of children’s rompers sold in sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months. They are Vermillion Painted OPP Floral Romper with style number 7F32500, and the Shocking Fuchsia Rose Romper with style number 7F32504. The Vermillion rompers are red with white floral print, and the Shocking Fuchsia are maroon with a pink floral print. The style number is printed on a tag sewn on the inside of the garment located in the waist area."
If you own one of the rompers, immediately take it away from any children, and contact Tea Collection at 866-374-8747.
