0 Childhood friend explains why Penny Hardaway is much more than a basketball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway is set to become the next men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis.

A press conference is planned to take place on Tuesday. Monday afternoon, we spoke to a man who has known Penny Hardaway since childhood. He told us the man the university is about to hire is so much more than a basketball coach.

"The Binghampton community is going to be excited about it. You know they're getting the best person for the job. You know it's about putting butts in seats. You got to get the fans back in the arena, and he will they make the announcement, and the fans will be back in the arena," said Marty Merriweather, longtime friend of Penny Hardaway.

Marty Merriweather is excited. His childhood friend Penny Hardaway is set to be named the new basketball coach at the University of Memphis.

"This city is going to embrace him, and I think he's going to embrace the city because he's always been that way from Binghampton and for the whole entire community."

Merriweather said Hardaway is a great coach. He's even coached his son.

"My son has been over at East for three years, and he's got three state titles," Merriweather gleamed.

But what many may not know about Hardaway is that he is a champion off the court as well helping Merriweather and his family get through the loss of their brother, Dez Merriweather, one of Hardaway's close friends.

"It meant a whole lot to my mom and to my family because if you think about it, a person don't have to do anything for you and Penny went over and beyond to reach out to help my brother in anyway, form, or fashion," Marty said.

So as a new era begins for the University of Memphis, a proud friend will be watching closely rooting for the Tigers to win on the court, yet knowing what Hardaway has done off the court puts the game of basketball into perspective.

"He's done everything that you can possibly do. He's a standup guy and it's no better person than him to lead the charge and get everything going back in the right,” Merriweather said.

Marty said when he and Penny talk, it's mostly about family and rarely hoops.

Penny Hardaway is expected to named the newest Memphis basketball coach Tuesday at an 11 a.m. press conference. You can see it live on FOX13 News.

