Chilly temps for Monday night, showers expected for Tuesday

Cloudy skies and chill temperatures as you walk out the door.
Showers are possible around lunch time so make sure you grab that umbrella.
temperatures are chill in the 30s and 40s.
Tonight:
More rain is expected. Freezing rain is possible in cities north of Jonesboro and Dyersburg.
Trending stories:
- Father and daughter charged with incest 20 years after adoption
- MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova
- MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
