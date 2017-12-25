Christmas morning shooting near downtown Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after a shooting near a downtown Memphis night club.
Officials said one person was transported to the hospital after the shooting.
Memphis Fire told FOX13 they are responding to a shooting at the Purple Haze night club on George Lee Avenue.
Investigators said the shooting took place around 3:00 Christmas morning.
We do not have many details right now, but we are working with police to learn more.
Different kind of lights at purple haze this Christmas. One person was shot a few hours ago. Gathering info for you. pic.twitter.com/a3ExO9V2EH— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) December 25, 2017
No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX13's Shelby Sansone is on the scene now. We will keep you updated on this situation once details are available.
