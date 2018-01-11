Circuit City plans a comeback with web relaunch

The former electronic retailer Circuit City is planning a comeback with a website relaunch.
Circuit City declared bankruptcy and stopped operations one decade ago, according to Fox Business.
CEO Ronny Schmoel said the company will relaunch its e-commerce website on Feb. 1.
Afterwards, they will roll out small scale versions of its stories as kiosks, store in-stores and other experimental settings.
Schmoel announced the business strategy at a press briefing at the Consumer electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The revamped company plans to open showroom-style stores as part of its brick-and-mortar retail strategy.
Circuit City has’t had a brick-and-mortar store since 2009.
