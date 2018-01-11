  • Circuit City plans a comeback with web relaunch

    Updated:

    The former electronic retailer Circuit City is planning a comeback with a website relaunch.

    Circuit City declared bankruptcy and stopped operations one decade ago, according to Fox Business.

    CEO Ronny Schmoel said the company will relaunch its e-commerce website on Feb. 1.

    Afterwards, they will roll out small scale versions of its stories as kiosks, store in-stores and other experimental settings.

    Trending stories:

    Schmoel announced the business strategy at a press briefing at the Consumer electronics Show in Las Vegas. 

    The revamped company plans to open showroom-style stores as part of its brick-and-mortar retail strategy. 

    Circuit City has’t had a brick-and-mortar store since 2009.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories