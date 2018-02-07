  • City approves to increase gas and electric rates

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council voted to increase gas and electric rates.

    You'll soon see a 2-percent increase on your bill from the increase.

    This means it will cost about $8 to average the electric bills and a little over $3 to gas bills over a three-year period. 

    A water rate hike has already been approved.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories