City approves to increase gas and electric rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council voted to increase gas and electric rates.
You'll soon see a 2-percent increase on your bill from the increase.
This means it will cost about $8 to average the electric bills and a little over $3 to gas bills over a three-year period.
A water rate hike has already been approved.
