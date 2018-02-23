0 City cites property owner after FOX13 exposes illegal dumping in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Garbage, tires, furniture and rotten wood are piling up on the lot of an abandoned building in South Memphis neighborhood.

The unpleasant site is located on the 1600 block of Clancy Street.

Neighbors reported the problem to the city’s 311 hotline this week.

Bobby Hodge, who drives by the property daily, said the garbage has been piling up for weeks.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from or who is dumping it,” Hodge said. “It’s more and more every day.”

The property owner was cited by code enforcement agents Thursday, according to Arlenia Cole, a spokesperson for the City of Memphis.

If the owner doesn’t dispose of the garbage in 14 days, the city will report the owner to Shelby County Environmental Court.

Hodge said illegal dumpers are taking advantage of the quiet street corner, where there’s little traffic.

“This is the easy way to get rid of it,” Hodge said. “Just drop it off and keep going.”

The property is owned by Mission Global Ministries, Inc., according to Shelby County’s online property records.

FOX13 contacted the organization. The person who picked up the phone said the owner was unaware of the trash pile-up, and will address it promptly.

Hodge said families with children live nearby, pointing out that exposed nails in the wood are dangerous.

“It’s trashy,” Hodge said. “It’s bad for the community. It looks awful.”

