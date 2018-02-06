City council to discuss possible MLGW rate hikes

MLGW bill spikes will be the hot topic in today’s city council meetings.
Back in January, the council voted down two rate hikes.
The shot down a 4.5 percent gas rate hike and 3 percent for electricity, however they did approve the 1.05 percent increase for water.
Trending stories:
- Father and daughter charged with incest 20 years after adoption
- MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova
- MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
But, council members argued the gas and electricity hike was too much for lower economic families.
MLGW spokespeople said they need to increase the bills to fix infrastructure problems. They said one thing they want to work on is power outages.
More than 150,000 MLGW customer lost power during the Memorial weekend storm last year.
FOX13’s Shelby Sansone is live at City Hall all morning long on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}