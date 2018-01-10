City Council votes against expanding Frayser landfill

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People from several neighborhoods pushed for Memphis City Council to vote against a landfill expansion in their community.

City Council is now taking time to discuss the overall future of landfills in Memphis.

Tuesday, the council approved a six-month moratorium on all landfills. This will give them a better look at how these landfills are zoned to keep them out of neighborhoods like Frayser.

“What can we offer seniors who want to move from North Memphis to Frayser, 'Oh come out here because we have a landfill?'” said Frayser resident, Talise Turner.

For months, communities in Frayser, Hickory Hill, and Cordova have been fighting to keep landfills out of their communities.

Pastor Deandre Brown said the conversation over landfills became even more important when city council was up to vote on expanding a landfill in Frayser, moving it closer to Whitney Elementary.

“The argument was they would be removing blight, but in actuality they would be bringing more blight in, and the children would have to see it on their way to school,” said Pastor Brown.

Memphis City Council approved a six-month moratorium on all landfills in the city of Memphis. After the failed vote, we went after Gene Bryan, the Director of Planning and research for the company heading the landfill push. Bryan did not want to give any comment.

Development companies who have established themselves in Frayser said this is a win and hopefully elected officials get the picture.

“We stand in solidarity with all neighborhoods, not just Frayser, but any neighborhood that is being affected, any child, any resident that’s being affected by the negative effects of a landfill,” said Lisa Moore, CEO of Girls, Inc. “They are always putting the negative out in Frayser, and we want to say quit dumping on Frayser.”

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones said the county will soon team up with the city on rezoning landfills.

