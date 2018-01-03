City Gear customers robbed leaving store after purchasing Air Jordans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is searching for three suspects after two people were robbed leaving a local City Gear.
The incidents happened Sunday, December 9 outside and near the City Gear located at 6215 Winchester Road.
The first victim was walking to his car after purchasing a pair of Air Jordans when he was approached by three strangers, one being armed with an assault rifle.
The suspects demanded the victim give them his shoes, phones, and car keys.
One of the suspects drove off with the man's black Dodge Charger while the others followed in a grey car.
Just moments later, the suspects targeted another victim walking home from the same store. The second victim also purchased a pair of Jordans. The suspects drove up to the victim, demanded the shoes, and drove off.
The suspects are still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
