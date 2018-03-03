0 City leaders address sanitation workers continued issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Sanitation Striker of 1968 who still works for the city spoke out about things the city should have improved since the strike of 1968.

Mr. Elmore Nickleberry didn’t hold back his feelings about the conditions Memphis Sanitation workers currently work in.

"They could do more for the sanitation department,” Nickleberry said.

Nickleberry said in front of a delegation which included Congressmen John Lewis and Steve Cohen many problems from 1968 still remain.

“I think they should give us more. What you did for the city of Memphis they should give us more. And I’m still asking for more,” Nickleberry said.

In February the sanitation workers union, AFSCME voiced the same concern of the City of Memphis not doing enough to better working conditions in the field.

Nickelberry said many workers feel overworked.

"In some cases we do because you don't have enough to do the job,” Nickleberry said.

We have sent this video to the city for comment.

We want to learn if there is anything they have or haven’t done to improve the working environment for the sanitation workers.

The City of Memphis released the following statement:

The Strickland administration has consistently made significant investments in Solid Waste employee compensation and benefits.

– Arlenia Cole



Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.