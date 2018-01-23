City of Horn Lake looking to hire controversial city planner

HORN LAKE, Miss. - Mayor Latimer told FOX13 that if in fact the board passes a measure to hire Greg Davis then he is going to Vito it. Robert told us he has the votes to override any Vito by the mayor.
"I think we have the vote people have to make their decision," Robert said.
Horn Lake alderman Charlie Robert said it's time to move on and put a talented man to work. This after Davis paid back $170,000 in tax payer money and was found not guilty in a DeSoto County criminal trial involving misusing gas money and illegally buying a car.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- Woman killed on busy stretch of I-240
- Investigators: Man dumped body of wife who never returned from Graceland trip
"He is more than qualified with wisdom and knowledge to develop and grow city," Roberts said.
During the next Horn Lake City border meeting in February, Robert is going to make a motion for the city to hire Davis he claims Davis would actually save the city money.
"His salary would be saving the city around $12-$15,000 a year," Roberts said.
When reached by phone, Greg Davis simply said that he was interested in the job and that the decision was up to the mayor and the board.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}